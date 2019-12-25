Vijayawada

OCTOPUS bags third place in All India Police Commando Competition

Personnel of OCTOPUS, an elite security force.

Personnel of OCTOPUS, an elite security force.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

The OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations) secured the third place at the 10th All India Police Commando Competition, 2019 in Pune, Maharashtra.

The competition witnessed participation of 22 teams including all special forces and paramilitary forces across the country. OCTOPUS team won the said rank in an event, ‘Stand-alone Sniper Firing Competition, 2019,’ held under the competition which concluded on December, 21.

The OCTOPUS was established in 2007 by the government of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh on the lines of National Security Guards (NSG) to counter the terrorist activities. At present OCTOPUS is deployed at Tirumala and Vijayawada Airport.

They have also taken the security responsibility of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

