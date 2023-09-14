Obtain nod for erecting Vinayaka pandals, says Police Commissioner

September 14, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR Commissionerate police will open a single-window counter on September 14 (Thursday) at the Command Control Centre (in front of Municipal Stadium) for issuing permission for Ganesh Utsavams for the ensuing Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Wednesday.

Officers of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), AP State Disaster Response and Fire Service, AP Transco, Police and Panchayat Raj Departments will verify and issue permission for erecting pandals.

Ganesh Utsava Committees, temple managements, and the devotees are requested to take permission for erecting pandals. The single-window counter will be kept open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Command Control Centre, Mr. Kanthi Rana said.