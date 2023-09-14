HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Obtain nod for erecting Vinayaka pandals, says Police Commissioner

September 14, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The NTR Commissionerate police will open a single-window counter on September 14 (Thursday) at the Command Control Centre (in front of Municipal Stadium) for issuing permission for Ganesh Utsavams for the ensuing Vinayaka Chavithi festival, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said on Wednesday.

Officers of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), AP State Disaster Response and Fire Service, AP Transco, Police and Panchayat Raj Departments will verify and issue permission for erecting pandals.

Ganesh Utsava Committees, temple managements, and the devotees are requested to take permission for erecting pandals. The single-window counter will be kept open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Command Control Centre, Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.