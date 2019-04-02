Number of Independents comes down

The number of independent candidates contesting in the Assembly elections from the three constituencies in the city has come down this season. The West, Central and East constituencies have 17 independent candidates in the fray. In all, there are 51 candidates representing national, State and other parties and as independents while the number was 64 in the 2014 general elections.

Though the number remained almost the same in the West and the Central, the East has only two such candidates. In 2014, 12 independents contested in the constituency mopping not more than 2,000 votes altogether. At 22, the West constituency has the highest number of candidates in the district including 10 independents. It had also seen the participation of several political parties.

However, no independent in 2014 was even close to securing the deposits.

Apparently, only a few independents are campaigning in their constituencies. One among them is Koraada Vijay Kumar (West) who has been active ever since the election was notified.

Mr. Kumar, who is given the "pot" symbol, is promising basic amenities and other facilities whose absence has been haunting the residents. Dhanekula Gandhi, a 70-year-old retired soldier and BSNL employee, is contesting from the Vijayawada and the Machilipatnam parliamentary constituencies. "I am the only candidate to do so," he says.