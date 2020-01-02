Now, free transportation for women, elderly during night in AP

The Andhra Pradesh Police have come up with a new initiative to check crimes against women in the State. From now onwards, police will offer free transportation for women and the elderly during night hours.

“We have launched free service from today. If the caller makes a request on ‘Dial 100’, police of the station concerned will provide free transportation from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m,” Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said adding that time was particular but police would respond to the situation immediately.

“This is an emergency assistance to public, especially for women and senior citizens. The app, titled ‘Disha Mobile Application’, works with and without Internet. User can send SOS alert to Control Room by using ‘Shake Trigger’ feature. Location of the caller along with audio and video is transmitted to the control Room to identify the place, jurisdiction of the police station and other particulars to the police”, Mr. Sawang told The Hindu.

Other important features of the App is to navigate the caller to the nearby police station and safe place, give the emergency contacts, road safety and other details, Mr. Sawang added.

Police response

Krishna district Superintendent of M. Ravindranath Babu said that the App had been launched successfully in the district, and police were responding to the emergency calls immediately. “We have 49 police stations in Krishna district, and each police station is having a ‘Rakshak’ vehicle. The Rakshak, Highway Patrolling, Sodhana and even the vehicles of the Station House Officers (SHOs) and other officers will be provided to the callers in emergency,” the SP said.