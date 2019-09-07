Not revising tariffs cost APSRTC dear

Despite being certified by the Pune-based Central Institute of Road Transport and the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA) as one of the most efficiently-run carriers in the country, the APSRTC continues to stay in the red thanks to a non-revision of tariffs over the years even as fuel prices shot through the roof.

Diesel receipts comprise 40% of the carrier’s overall expenditure. A litre of diesel, which cost ₹52 in 2015, now costs ₹74, but ticket prices have remained stagnant, forcing the corporation to bear the brunt.

Tirupati region, which consumes around one lakh litres of diesel a day, registered losses of nearly ₹350 crore, forcing it to mortgage the bus station against loans it had secured from various financial agencies to meet operating costs.

Air of optimism

Officials expect that with the merger coming into effect, funding would no longer be a constraint and the carrier would be able to expand its fleet and reach out to hitherto-unconnected villages. Reviving services on routes earlier dubbed ‘unviable’ would also be on the cards.

The proposal to acquire electric buses, which was earlier kept on the backburner due to the huge financial outlay, would also be back on the table. Of the 1,000 new buses contemplated, Tirupati region is expected to get 150. "We plan to run 20 buses on the Tirupati-Srikalahasti route, 24 on Tirupati–Madanapalle route and the remaining on the Tirumala ghat road," said APSRTC Regional Manager T. Chengal Reddy.

Growth plans

Officials feel that the carrier’s fleet could be also used to ferry cargo to increase revenue from non-passenger traffic.

"The RTC can also double up as a State carrier to meet the government’s transportation needs, such as ferrying stock from civil supplies godowns to fair price shops, reducing the burden on the exchequer. Similarly, the RTC’s landed property worth ₹50,000 crore, mostly located in prime urban areas, can be put to proper use for generating revenue. The government would see benefits in the form of lesser dependence on two-wheelers and auto rickshaws, higher student enrolment and retention rates in rural areas, and faster movement of crops to urban markets," officials said.