Not free birds yet

31 May 2020 22:34 IST

Despite testing negative, foreign returnees are under strict monitoring

The nightmare of living in foreign countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic ended for many people who landed in Andhra Pradesh by repatriation flights. Yet, they are not free birds. They have to spend seven days in a quarantine facility in their native district headquarters or town before going home.

Many natives of Kurnool and Anantapur districts who have returned from the United States, Ireland, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, London, Canada and Qatar are of course a relieved lot. But, it is not the end of the ordeals. The situation back home is not very different from the foreign countries as the COVID-19 cases are on the rise here too. And the respective district administrations are in no mood to take any chances. All the standard operative procedures (SOPs) laid down for the foreign returnees are being adhered to the letter and spirit.

Mandatory quarantine

However, the solace for the 31 people returned to Kurnool district via Visakhapatnam airport, and 42 to Anantapur district via Bengaluru is that they were tested negative. A majority of them boarded the special APSRTC buses to reach the quarantine centres from the airports.

"Six of the 31 people who returned to Kurnool on May 20 were allowed to be in home quarantine as they were either pregnant or had young kids who need extra care and a regular checkups by health officials. Seventeen out of the remaining persons opted for institutional quarantines arranged at the TIDCO houses by the government and eight stayed in paid quarantines," says Collector G. Veerapandian.

Many of the 42 returnees, who had completed seven days in quarantine in Anantapur district, returned home after being tested negative in swab tests, says BC Welfare Deputy Director Yugandhar.

Six persons, who had come to attend a funeral, were allowed home quarantine, while another six persons opted for free quarantine facility set up by the government. Around 30 persons chose paid quarantine at several hotels and lodges in Anantapur and Kadiri.

Taking no chances

However, officials kept a watch on the health of all the foreign returnees to ensure none carried the virus home after their stay in quarantine facilities. Tests were done just before their mandatory time in the confinement was over and all of them have been tested negative, the officials say.