Nod for ₹1,860 crore loan for school education programme

Curriculum reforms and improved classroom practices among the thrust areas

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday said the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) had sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹1,860 crore for implementation of Supporting Andhra's Learning Transformation (SALT) programme that aimed at improving learning outcomes, quality of teaching practices and school management in basic education by transforming government schools into vibrant and competitive institutions.

In a statement, the Minister said Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das had received an official communication in this regard from Junaid Kamal Ahmad, Country Director for the World Bank in India. Under the scheme, the State is implementing initiatives like Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, as part of which the infrastructure facilities in Government schools across the State are being given a facelift.

Curriculum reforms, improved classroom practices, professional development of teachers and preparing students for be globally competitive by introducing English as a medium of instruction in the State-run educational institutions are other thrust areas.

He said the government was trying to strike a balance between infrastructure development and raising the standards of education by taking up faculty development programmes. He said the World Bank team had expressed satisfaction over the implementation of programmes like Nadu-Nedu and the government thrust to teacher-training. The Minister said it was a five-year-long project to be implemented from the academic year 2021-22 to 2026-27.