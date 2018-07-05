No place for Ranga in Congress office

Leaders and cadre of the Congress and the YSR Congress parties observed the 71st birth anniversary of former Congress MLA and founder of Kapunadu Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao separately here on Wednesday.

Ironically the followers of Ranga Rao in the Congress party had to observe the anniversary outside the Andhra Ratna Bhavan, the State Congress party office. Ranga Rao fought with another Congress leader G S Raju to gain control over the Bhavan when he was Vijayawada City Congress president and won. Three decades later, the Congress party preferred to observe the 121st birth anniversary of Alluri Seetharama Raju and the 56th death anniversary if Pingali Venkaiah, designer of the Congress party flag. There was nobody to think of Ranga Rao who was the sole representative of his party in the Assembly until he was assassinated.

While the followers of Ranga Rao’s son and former MLA V Radhakrishna took out a rally from the Meesala Raja Rao Bridge in Sitannapet along the BRTS Road, the Congress party activists observed the anniversary in the office of a Congress leader.

Congress official spokesperson Kolanukonda Sivaji along with Radha-Ranga Mitra Mandali honorary president Chennupati Seenu paid floral tributes to the portrait of V M Mohana Ranga Rao at Guru Nilayam behind the Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam. The very fact that Ranga Rao is still in the hearts of the people after 30 years shows his influence, said Mr Seenu.

Mr. Sivaji said the cases booked against activists agitating in support of reservations for the Kapus led by former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham should be withdrawn unconditionally.

Kapunadu State president Galla Subramanayam, Muslim Rights Committee Convenor Abdul Khaddar, Congress party SC Cell chairman and others paid tributes to the portrait.