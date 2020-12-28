No permission for New Year celebrations as of now, says CP

‘Awaiting clarity from higher officials’

Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu has said that there is no clarity on permitting New Year celebrations in function halls, hotels, guest houses and farm houses.

Functioning of bars and liquor shops will be as usual during New Year celebrations and there would be no extension of timings. “We request the hotels, function halls, bars and liquor shop owners to follow the rules strictly,” said Mr. B. Srinivasulu on Sunday. “We have not received any applications for organising New Year bash so far. As of now, police are not giving permission for midnight celebrations on December 30, 31 or on January 1,” Mr. Srinivasulu said. However, police are waiting for clarity from the higher officials on according permission for New Year celebrations, the Police Commissioner said.