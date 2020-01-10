Vijayawada

‘No permission for JAC rally’

The city police announced that the rally by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC on M.G. Road on Friday has not been given permission. They urged the people not to take part in it, and cooperate with the department.

In a statement, the police wanted protesters to take out rallies in the routes suggested by them. Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of Police Act were already in force.

