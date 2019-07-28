No fresh cases of death due to snakebite: Collector

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has stated that there are no fresh cases of deaths due to snakebite, though a few incidents (snakebite) have been reported in the Diviseema region in Krishna district.

Mr. Imtiaz on Sunday inspected District Government Hospital and enquired about treatment and availability of anti-snake venom.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr. Imtiaz said that some 140 cases were reported since early July. In the first week of July, two deaths were reported owing to delay in providing timely medical treatment in the Diviseema region.

“The areas - Avanigadda, Nagayalanka, Koduru, Movva, Ghantasala, and Challapalli - witnessed more number of snakebite cases. However, availability of anti-snake venom and doctors have helped prevent deaths,” said Mr. Imtiaz.

Doctors available round the clock in all Primary and Community Health Centres and Area hospitals and provide medical treatment in time, according to Mr. Imtiaz. District Hospital Services Coordinator K. Jyothirmayi, Bandar Revenue Divisional Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar, District Government Hospital Superintendent Jayakumar accompanied Mr. Imtiaz.