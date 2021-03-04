No action on wage revision, rue LIC staff

KADAPA

04 March 2021 10:33 IST

With 44 months having elapsed since their plea for wage revision was made to the management of LIC of India, the employees decried the continued indifference.

Employees under the collective banner of the joint front of unions staged a demonstration in front of the LIC of India’s divisional office here on Wednesday as part of the nationwide call and termed it ‘improper’ for the management to not meeting the aspirations of the employees by dilly-dallying over the issue.

Joint front leaders A. Raghunatha Reddy, M.R. Paramahamsa and Veera Pratap pointed out that the corporation should consider the efforts of the employees in reaching out to the customers braving the coronavirus situation and in meeting the targets in spite of the economic slowdown.

Pensioners lend support

Pensioners also participated in the demonstration, expressing solidarity to the agitating employees.