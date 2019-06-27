Nine-hour free power supply to farm sector from today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday instructed the Energy Department to commence daytime free power supply for nine hours to the agriculture sector in 60% of the feeders from June 27 and extend it to the remaining ones by July 30, 2020. In a review meeting on the power sector, he sanctioned ₹1,700 crore for taking up necessary works at the feeders. He suggested Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Secretary (Eergy) N. Srikant to personally monitor the progress.

‘Dent to exchequer’

Referring to the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) entered into by the TDP government in the renewable energy sector, Mr. Jagan said a committee would be formed to review them and renegotiate the tariffs being paid under those PPAs.

He insisted that action be taken against all those responsible for the irregularities in the illegal power purchases, which allegedly made a dent to the exchequer to the tune of approximately ₹2,635 crore. Discussing the status of power projects in a meeting with top officials of the Energy Department, Mr. Jagan said the distribution companies (Discoms) owed ₹18,375 crore to the generation companies, and the government was due to pay them ₹10,400 crore.

‘Exorbitant cost’

He observed that the TDP government had purchased power on a “must-run” basis since 2015 without following a merit order, which resulted in the purchase of power at exorbitant cost from selected companies as per the “government’s priorities” in spite of its availability at cheaper rates, a note issued by the government said.

Mr. Jagan said wind power was purchased at ₹4.83 per unit and solar at ₹4.50 to ₹6.80 per unit. A fixed charge of ₹1.25 per unit was paid to AP-Genco even when power generated by it was not purchased by the State.

He pointed out that the TDP government had spent ₹7 crore per megawatt (MW) against ₹4.49 crore to ₹4.64 crore per MW of power generated in other States.

‘Violation of rules’

The PPA with Lanco Spectrum Gas expired in 2016 but power continued to be purchased after that at ₹3.70 per unit by extending the agreement against norms, the Chief Minister said.

Besides, the TDP government had purchased power from GMR Vemagiri Power in violation of rules, which imposed a burden of ₹92 crore per year.

Centre’s caution

It may be mentioned here that Union Secretary (New and Renewable Energy) Anand Kumar had recently written a letter to Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam, suggesting him to apprise the CM of the fact that revisiting the PPAs would shake the confidence of the investors and adversely affect the future bids and investments in the State and in the country. Such a move would affect the national renewable energy programme, the official had stated.