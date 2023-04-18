NGO, CWC reunites special child with family of Karnataka State

April 18, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

It was a memorable day for a couple, of Gulbarga in Karnataka, when they found their missing special child in Vijayawada after four months.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Office here on Monday. Doddamani Shankar and Lakshmi hugged their child, kissed and broke down after seeing him.

The parents thanked NGO, Mother Teresa Ashramam (Nunna MC Brothers Home), social worker P. Padmavathi and Krishna district Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha and member Chandragiri Radha Kumar for reuniting them.

“Mr. Shankar and Lakshmi came along with Station Bazar police of Kalaburagi district to the CWC office. The parents, who were seen in a happy mood offered sweets, had ‘darshan’ of Goddess Durga Devi atop Indrakeeladri, broke coconuts, and took their son with them,” Ms. Suvartha told The Hindu.

On November 7, 2022, the NGO working in Vijayawada railway station observed the 14-year-old boy who was moving on Platform No. 1, and handed over him to the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The boy was produced before the CWC, which observed that he was a special child, and referred him to Nunna MC Brothers Home.

“A couple of days ago, we applied for obtaining SADAREM certificate to the boy. During the process, we got a phone number linked to his name, and during enquiry it was revealed that he hailed from Kalaburagi district of Karnataka,” said Ms. Padmavathi.

“When we alerted the boy’s parents about his stay in a home in Vijayawada, there was no bounds to their joy. Immediately, they rushed to Andhra Pradesh. We felt very happy after reuniting the special child with his family,” Ms. Radha Kumari said.

“Government’s procedure to link Aadhaar card with phone number helped us to reunite the boy with his family. When we were trying to take Aaadhar and Health card, SADAREM certificate, the child matched with a phone number, which helped to trace his family,” Ms. Padmavathi said.

The CWC handed over the boy after verifying the family photographs, Aadhaar cards of parents and boy, and FIR of the ‘boy missing’ case at Station Bazar police station, Suvartha said.