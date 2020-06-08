New waste management system comes in for praise

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India, has thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the State's newly adopted unique waste management system under the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC).

"Thank you Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy. We are sure this will help animals too," tweeted PETA, India, referring to the news of setting up of launch of an online waste exchange platform managed by APEMC in coordination with the AP Pollution Control Board.

Minister for Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy in response to PETA, tweeted saying, "Andhra Pradesh is blessed with rich biodiversity that boasts some of the rarest fauna. We are proud of our natural heritage and committed to preserving them."

Under the new programme, APEMC will ensure proper handling of the waste from cradle to grave. The APPCB will consider and make the necessary provisions for industries and organisations to hand over the waste generated by their units, which cannot be treated within their premises, to APEMC for management of waste, in accordance with Environmental Rules & Regulations, says a release by the government.

The programme offers the country's first online waste exchange platform and ensures 100% safe disposal of toxic wastes besides enabling tracking, scrutiny and audit of the waste.