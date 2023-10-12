HamberMenu
New EO assumes office at Kanaka Durga temple

Mr. Rama Rao took charge from Dharbamulla Bramaramba, who has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Estates) in the Endowments Department

October 12, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Rama Rao inspecting the ongoing works for Dasara Utsavalu atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

K.S. Rama Rao inspecting the ongoing works for Dasara Utsavalu atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

New Executive Officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam, K.S. Rama Rao, said that the Dasara festivities would be organised in a grand manner.

Mr. Rama Rao took charge from Dharbamulla Bramaramba, who has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner (Estates) in the Endowments Department, on Wednesday.

Mr. Rama Rao inspected Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam, the media points, and other places along with Devasthanam Trust Board members. Later, he reviewed the arrangements being made for the festival with the Kanaka Durga temple officials and Chief Festival Officer Chandrasekhar Azad.

Temple priests blessed him and the outgoing EO. They also presented prasadam, a photo of the presiding deity and sesha vastra to Ms. Bramaramba.

