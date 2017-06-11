Vijayawada

New court buildings in 3 years: Uma

The civil court buildings that are under construction in the city will be completed in three years, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said. The Minister inspected the buildings that are under construction on Saturday.

The Minister expressed anger over the contractors for wasting three years till now. He told the officials to hold a meeting with the contractors on Monday and ensure all problems were resolved.

