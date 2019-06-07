New commissioner of CRDA takes charge

P. Lakshmi Narasimham took charge from Cherukuri Sreedhar as the Commissioner of A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at CRDA headquarters in the city on Thursday.

Mr. Sreedhar, special commissioner V. Rama Manohara Rao and additional commissioner S. Shan Mohan welcomed the new commissioner. Joint director (office management) V. Srinivasa Rao was present.