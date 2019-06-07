Vijayawada

New commissioner of CRDA takes charge

New CRDA Commissioner P. Lakshmi Narasimham (left) being welcomed by predecessor Cherukuri Sreedhar at the CRDA office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

New CRDA Commissioner P. Lakshmi Narasimham (left) being welcomed by predecessor Cherukuri Sreedhar at the CRDA office in Vijayawada on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

P. Lakshmi Narasimham took charge from Cherukuri Sreedhar as the Commissioner of A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at CRDA headquarters in the city on Thursday.

Mr. Sreedhar, special commissioner V. Rama Manohara Rao and additional commissioner S. Shan Mohan welcomed the new commissioner. Joint director (office management) V. Srinivasa Rao was present.

