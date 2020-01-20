‘New class of vehicle’ rules city roads as authorities turn blind eye

The 31st National Road Safety week being observed across the State aims at ensuring compliance and enforcement of the road safety rules for bringing down the number of road accidents and casualties.

When it comes to compliance many road users violate the rules by not wearing helmets, seat belts and driving within the speed limit even as the law enforcement agencies act at various levels to make them comply with the rules.

However, a new class of vehicle has bypassed all the rules and laws so much that it has become all-pervasive on the city roads without complying with the Motor Vehicle Act while the Police and Transport Departments turned a blind eye.

The ‘motorised rickshaw’ ingeniously fixed with petrol engines of worn-out or seized two-wheelers at private workshops are being largely used for commercial purposes of transporting goods in the city.

Plastic fuel tanks

Right from manufacturing to plying on roads the vehicles violate rules on several counts. According to a ‘rickshaw-puller’ who was using one such vehicle, the engines of 100 CC and above capacity are sourced from worn-out scooters available with mechanics, stolen two-wheelers and even the ones scrapped due to litigation.

Plastic cans are used as fuel tanks for these rickshaws which can travel at a speed of not less than 50 kmph.

The increase in the number of these motorised rickshaws has become a cause of concern for road users because of their unauthorised engines that pose a danger. This comes at a time when the vehicle manufacturers are moving towards the latest Bharat Stage-VI emission standards.

Ironically, fuel stations which have been denying petrol in bottles post-Disha incident in Hyderabad continue to refill the plastic ‘fuel cans’ of these rickshaws.

When contacted, Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Venkateswara Rao said, “Any kind of modification to any vehicle is a violation under the Motor Vehicle Act. Using these modified vehicle parts on rickshaws to transport passengers and goods is another violation.”

Special drive

“We will soon conduct a special drive to identify such motorised rickshaws and seize them,” Mr. Rao said.

Meanwhile, owners of commercial transport vehicles are also worried about the increasing number of the unauthorised rickshaws as they eat into their business and ply without paying any kind of tax. Comparatively, these rickshaws cost a fraction of what a commercial transport three-wheeler or four-wheeler would cost.