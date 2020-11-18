Vijayawada

New Additional DRM assumes charge

An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), D. Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM-Infrastructure), Vijayawada division, in South Central Railway(SCR).

Positions

Mr. Srinivasa Rao, a 1998 batch IRSE officer, worked in various capacities in the engineering department and played a vital role in commissioning of Nanded-Mudkhed, Nandyal-Yerraguntla railway line doubling works and other important infrastructure projects taken up by the SCR.

He completed civil engineering from Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, and was Chief Workshop Manager, Rayanapadu, before getting elevated to the rank of ADRM. He started his career in the Indian Railways as Assistant Divisional Engineer at Raichur and worked as Divisional Engineer and Sr. Divisional Engineer (Sr. DEN) at Guntakal & Sr. DEN at Secunderabad Division.

He also worked as Deputy Chief Engineer (Constructions) at Secunderabad, Kadapa, Guntur and Vijayawada and on promotion.

