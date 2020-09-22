Net centre operator arrested for ‘fraud’ in Tirupati

CHITTOOR

22 September 2020 08:23 IST

The Tirupati Urban police on Monday arrested an operator of a net centre at Subash Nagar in Tirupati and seized the digital equipment allegedly used for clandestine making of officials’ seals of various government departments. According to the police, on receiving information from the vigilance and enforcement officials, the Tirupati East police raided the Koushik Net Centre at the locality, and took one Siddavatam Ravikumar into custody. He was charged with making of official seals without authorization and resorting to forgery of signatures of certain officials in order to facilitate availing of government schemes by his prospective clientele.

