Vijayawada

Net centre operator arrested for ‘fraud’ in Tirupati

The Tirupati Urban police on Monday arrested an operator of a net centre at Subash Nagar in Tirupati and seized the digital equipment allegedly used for clandestine making of officials’ seals of various government departments. According to the police, on receiving information from the vigilance and enforcement officials, the Tirupati East police raided the Koushik Net Centre at the locality, and took one Siddavatam Ravikumar into custody. He was charged with making of official seals without authorization and resorting to forgery of signatures of certain officials in order to facilitate availing of government schemes by his prospective clientele.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2020 8:23:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/net-centre-operator-arrested-for-fraud-in-tirupati/article32665453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story