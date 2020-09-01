Nellore records more than 1,000 cases for third day in a row

NELLORE/ONGOLE

01 September 2020 08:19 IST

Collector urges public to be extra careful and follow protocols strictly

Nellore district reported more than 1,000 cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, while the toll climbed to 294 with 12 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

With 1,086 new cases, the district’s tally shot to 32,196. For the last three days, Nellore has been among the top three districts contributing to the State’s daily tally. However, it also sees a high number of discharges every day. With 882 patients recovering, the active cases came down to a little over 8,000.

Meanwhile, SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu urged the public to be extra careful and take all precautionary measures, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent handwashing in view of the rapid increase in fresh cases in the district.

Helpline

People in the containment zones as also those in COVID-19 Care Centres and hospitals can call helpline numbers 104 or 1077 or 9618232115 for queries or guidance.

On the other hand, Prakasam district reported 9 more deaths pushing up the toll to 284, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Monday night.

The tally rose to 22,830 with 524 new cases getting reported. As many as 411 patients discharged during the period, bringing down the number of active cases to over 10,000.

In Ongole, two inmates of the sub-jail were among the 524 persons who got infected during the period. Fresh cases came from, among other villages, Ayyavaripalli, Devaragattu, Inamanamalluru, Chandalur, Pangalur, Chervukommapalem, Sarvereddypalem, Vengamukkapalem, Pamidipadu, T.Kopperapadu, Thuravagunta and Lingamgunta.