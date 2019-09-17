‘Necessary to find heritage of Telugu literature’

“There is a need for us to retrace our steps into our history and spread the knowledge to the younger generation. Lack of understanding of language and culture has only led to unrest and conflict,” said C. Anjaneya Reddy, former Director General of Police (AP).

The former DGP addressed a gathering at an event held by Cultural Centre of Amaravati and Vijayawada on Monday on the importance of preserving our culture. The event was held to discuss topics such as ‘Historical Fiction in Telugu.’

Revisiting history

Mr. Reddy also emphasised on the history of the State and said many youngsters were not aware of the rich literature that highlighted its history. “Not many youngsters know that most of the Buddhist relics we find across the country are from Amaravati,” he said, adding that the place was known for prevalence of a rich Buddhist culture.

Advisor to the State Government (Public Affairs), Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, said children must be educated about the reality and not the history that has been imparted to them verbatim.

‘Teaching without challlenging’

“From a young age itself, they are being taught without giving them the ability to challenge it. If we teach them the cultural and historical significance of the State and country as it is, they will grow up to become better people,” he said.

Executive Director (Intercollegiate Sri Lanka Education Programme) and Research Assistant Professor (Asian Studies) of Bowdoin University, Brunswick, Maine, USA, Sree Padma Holt delivered her keynote speech on the importance of Telugu fiction and how Indians lacked a track record when it comes to interpreting history.

History and fiction

“Many parts of our history can be attributed to fiction which is often widely believed by most of the Indians. Many freedom fighters claimed that the period before the British colonization was that of the golden period but there was no such proof. We need to be more aware of our surroundings and realize our history after full scrutiny,” she said.

Ms. Holt lamented the drop in the production and quality of Telugu literature. “Presence of Telugu literature has dropped since the 1980s. We need to encourage the youth to indulge in reading and writing literary works in Telugu,” she added.

Author of the book ‘Andhranagari-Songs of the Black River,’ Sai Papineni said to encourage the youth to pick up reading books in Telugu, authors and publishers would have to approach them with content and style that would attractive to them.

Chairman of Malaxmi Group Harish Chandra Prasad presided over the event and spoke about the achievements of his group before concluding the event.