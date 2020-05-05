Nearly half of Vijayawada’s 220cases come from two areas

The city has turned out to be one of the worst affected cities by COVID-19 as there seems to be no end in sight for the number of fresh cases being reported day after day.

Krishna district, as of May 3, the district reported a total of 266 cases and of them, 220 are from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Vijayawada Rural and Penamaluru mandals, which are very much part of the city, together reported 24 cases while the remaining eight mandals scattered in the district reported just 22 cases.

Hotspots

Though the city had not seen many cases post Tablighi Jamaat episode, two persons in Krishnalanka and Karmika Nagar near Machavaram caused the numbers to nearly triple.

A truck driver in Krishnalanka reportedly spread the infection to at least 40 persons while a foreign returnee in Karmika Nagar infected more than 20 persons in a couple of days after March 25 when the total cases were just around 100.

Now, the number has been more than doubled to 220 and in Krishnalanka alone there are 75 cases while Karmika Nagar and Machavaram areas reported 43. Nearly every street in the Krishnalanka, Ranigari Thota areas have at least one positive case.

Remaining cases come from Ajith Singh Nagar (13), Kummaripalem (8), Khuddus Nagar (7), Gandhi Nagar (7), Kothapeta (7), Moghalrajpuram (5), Madhura Nagar (5) and other areas, as per the list released by the district administration.

Officials on toes

As the numbers are surging by the day, District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz along with Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao took to streets to sensitise public about the need for maintaining social distance.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, so far 12,582 samples had been tested and results of 1,564 samples are awaited. Out of the 266 patients, 46 have recovered and more would be discharged in a couple of days while eight have died from the infection.