Nearly 80% pensions disbursed, says official

Special Commissioner (disaster management) K. Kanna Babu stated in a press release on Wednesday that almost 80% of the pensions were disbursed with the help of 2.50 lakh ward and village volunteers.

Over 59 lakh beneficiaries would be getting relief during the prevailing crisis as a result, he said.

The State government decided to call off the biometric authentication at the time of disbursement of the benefits, Mr. Kanna Babu said.

He said that the government was using the geo-tracking mobile application to ensure transparency and efficient delivery of pension and other social security benefits to the targeted sections.