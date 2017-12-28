NE monsoon: 40% deficitrainfall recorded in State

At the end of the tenth week of rabi, farmers managed to sow crop in only 60% (14.28 lakh hectares) out of the normal 23.81 lakh acres. The primary reason for this is said to be the weak North East Monsoon. A deficit rainfall of 40% was recorded from it. The NE monsoon entered Andhra Pradesh on October 27 and a rainfall of 177.5 mm was recorded against the normal rainfall of 293.3 mm till date. The sowing of pulses is relatively brisk with 84% of the normal, that is 8.17 lakh hectares out of a total of 9.77 lakh hectares, area being covered. The sowing of paddy is comparatively low with 37% of the normal, that is 2.68 lakh hectares against the normal of 7.33 lakh hectares, being covered.

The sowing varies from one district to the other with 97% sowing of season normal being completed in Srikakulam and just 19% sowing being completed in East Godavari district. The sowing of crop is better in Rayalaseem districts of Chittoor (89%), Anantapur (82%), Kurnool (80%), Kadapa (72%), when compared to the coastal districts of Guntur (30%), West Godavari (50%), Viskhapatnam (55%), Nellore (54%) and Vizianagaram (64%).