NDRF team plugs acid leak from tanker

10 October 2020 09:44 IST

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, plugged a leakage of hydrochloric acid from a tanker on the NH, near Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) campus, on Friday.

According to Commandant Zahid Khan, a head constable, Ranga Swamy noticed the leakage at the toll gate, and alerted the NDRF Control Room. Two teams of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) trained force took the tanker to an isolated place in the University, barricaded the area and arrested the leakage after two hours. The tanker was proceeding from Narsaraopet in Guntur district to N. Narsapuram of Visakhapatnam district. The swift response of the NDRF personnel prevented a major tragedy, Mr. Khan said. In a similar operation, the NDRF teams prevented leakage of acid from a tanker in Guntur district a few days ago, Mr. Khan said.

