NDRF personnel plug acid leak on highway

VIJAYAWADA

30 September 2020 05:45 IST

Hydrochloric acid began leaking from a tanker at a toll plaza

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10th Battalion, prevented a major mishap by plugging the leakage of hydrochloric acid from an oil tanker.

On Tuesday, at around 8 a.m, NDRF inspector Gagan Bihari was returning home when he saw a tanker stranded at a highway toll plaza near the ANU campus. Mr. Bihari noticed that acid was leaking from the container.

Mr. Bihari immediately alerted the NDRF control room after which a team from the battalion headquarters led by Sukhendu Datta (Deputy Commandant-Operations), under the supervision of Commandant Zahid Khan, rushed to the spot in 20 minutes.

Advertising

Advertising

On reaching, it was found that the tanker was carrying 25.410 tonnes of hydrochloric acid from a private company in Andhra Pradesh to Chennai.

When the tanker reached the toll gate near the ANU campus, acid began to leak from the tanker. No injuries were reported, the NDRF team said, adding that they isolated the tanker, took it to an open place and barricaded an area of 500 m around the tanker.

The NDRF then plugged the leakage from the tanker at 10 a.m. The situation is under control now and the hydrochloric acid will be shifted to another empty tanker which is en route, Mr. Zahid Khan said.