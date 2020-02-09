Vijayawada

nCoV: 73 under home isolation in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has identified 74 persons who travelled from Coronavirus-hit countries and placed them under surveillance.

Of these, 73 are under home isolation and one completed 28 days’ observation without showing any symptoms. Samples were collected from six people and all tested negative, according to a press release by Special Chief Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

The Coronavirus State control room phone number is 0866-2410978 and toll-free numbers are 1100 and 1902.

