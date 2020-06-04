Vijayawada

NBA recognition for SRKR college

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, has granted accreditation to all six branches of the SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram.

College principal M. Jagapathi Raju, speaking to the media on Thursday, said an expert team from the NBA Board visited the college campus from February 28 to March 1 to assess the conditions like the infrastructure facilities, campus placements, and alumni achievements.

College president Sagi Prasada Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Rangaraju congratulated the principal and staff on achieving the NBA accreditation for the fourth consecutive time. The college has also been given good ranking by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 10:11:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/nba-recognition-for-srkr-college/article31750991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY