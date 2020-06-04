NBA recognition for SRKR college

The National Board of Accreditation (NBA), New Delhi, has granted accreditation to all six branches of the SRKR Engineering College, Bhimavaram.

College principal M. Jagapathi Raju, speaking to the media on Thursday, said an expert team from the NBA Board visited the college campus from February 28 to March 1 to assess the conditions like the infrastructure facilities, campus placements, and alumni achievements.

College president Sagi Prasada Raju and secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Rangaraju congratulated the principal and staff on achieving the NBA accreditation for the fourth consecutive time. The college has also been given good ranking by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).