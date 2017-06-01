‘Nava nirmana deeksha’ to begin tomorrow

‘Nava nirmana deeksha’ will be organised at Benz Circle here on June 2 from 9 a.m. onwards.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address the gathering and administer oath to the people. Mr. Naidu will present last year’s progress report. A cumulative progress report on the last two years’ governance will also be presented at the ‘deeksha’.

The week-long programme is being organised at places where the people agitated against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The discussions and public awareness meetings will be organised at A Convention Centre from June 3 to 8. The discussions will be conducted on topics such as Central government assistance under AP Reorganisation Act, budget, development, agriculture and allied sectors, Neeru-Pragati, NREGS horticulture, micro irrigation, social welfare, real time governance and People First. People will be encouraged to discuss topics such as the background of the bifurcation and development etc.

The government is designating officials to conduct the programmes on each topic. Stalls on success and achievements of the government will also be opened at the venue. Interactions with the beneficiaries will also be part of the event.

As many as 17 medical teams, four ambulances, four medical camps will be conducted on first day of the week-long event. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will provide drinking water and butter milk to the public.

A cycle rally from Benz Circle to DV Manor will be organised. The police has made necessary arrangements for traffic diversions for smooth passage of the event.

Traffic curbs

Police imposed traffic restrictions in the city as well as the neighbouring districts and Telangana, for the ‘deeksha.’

Traffic restrictions will be imposed from 4 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday. In Vijayawada city, vehicles coming from the PWD Grounds towards Benz Circle to attend the deeksha, should park their vehicles at P.B. Siddhartha academy, Siddhartha Hotel Management or Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala.

People coming from Machilipatnam should park their vehicles on the sides of Pantakaluva Road and come to the venue on foot. People coming from Guntur and Gannavaram are requested to park their vehicles at Krishnalanka Katta Feeder Road and Nirmala Convent respectively. Vehicles proceeding from Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad will be diverted at Devarapalli, Khammam, Hanuman Junction and other towns. Traffic coming to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad will be diverted towards Khammam, Sattupalli, Kalluru, Vissannapet, Mylavaram and Hanuman Junction.

Traffic coming towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai will be diverted at Ongole, Bapatla, Avanigadda, Hanuman Junction and vehicles proceeding from Hyderabad to Chennai will be diverted at Narkatpalli, Miryalguda, Medarametla and Ongole.

Traffic restrictions will be clamped on Bandar Road, Eluru Road, Ramavarappadu road road, Gollapudi bypass road, Chittinagar, Sitara Centre and other roads. Public are requested to cooperate the police for smooth conduct of the deeksha, according to a press release.