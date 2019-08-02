National Talent Search Exam on November 3

The State-level National Talent Search (1st level) Examination (NTSE) for class X students will be conducted on November 3 (Sunday). The exam (Paper-I) will be held from 9.30 a.m to 11.30 a.m, and from 2 p.m to 4 p.m for Paper-II in Telugu, English, Urdu and Hindi medium at all the headquarters of the 13 districts in the State.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Director, SSC Board, S. Subba Reddy said students studying 10th grade in the current academic year (2019-20) in any recognised school in Andhra Pradesh, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Samitis and schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE, New Delhi, are eligible to appear for the test.

The exam includes Mental Ability Test (MAT)-Paper-I in morning session for 100 marks and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)-Paper-II in evening session for 100 marks in social studies, sciences and mathematics.

Students can submit their online applications from August 8 and make payment from the same day. The last date for uploading of the candidate’s application by the headmasters concerned is September 5 and last day for payment of examination fee is September 7.

Students can seek detailed information from their respective District Education Officers.

Scholarship scheme

The State-level National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination for students of class VIII will be conducted on November 3 (Sunday). The exam will be held from 10 a.m to 1 p.m in Telugu, Hindi, Urdu and English medium at all revenue divisional headquarters in 13 districts of the State.

Detailed information of important dates are available on the website www.bseap.org.