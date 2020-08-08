Naraharisetty is city Congress president

VIJAYAWADA

08 August 2020 23:18 IST

Senior advocate and All India Congress Committee member Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao on Saturday assumed charge as the Vijayawada City Congress Committee president.

He said he would work sincerely to revive the past glory of the Congress in the city. The party was one family and it would offer stiff resistance to the “anti-people policies” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said.

The Centre and the State had failed miserably in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the Congress was in favour of a single capital for the State.

Many trade union leaders and others felicitated him on the occasion.