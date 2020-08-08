Vijayawada

Naraharisetty is city Congress president

Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao takes charge as the city Congress president in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao takes charge as the city Congress president in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Senior advocate and All India Congress Committee member Naraharisetti Narasimha Rao on Saturday assumed charge as the Vijayawada City Congress Committee president.

He said he would work sincerely to revive the past glory of the Congress in the city. The party was one family and it would offer stiff resistance to the “anti-people policies” of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said.

The Centre and the State had failed miserably in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said the Congress was in favour of a single capital for the State.

Many trade union leaders and others felicitated him on the occasion.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2020 11:19:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/naraharisetty-is-city-congress-president/article32306635.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story