Naidu writes to Gadkari for construction of underpass on NH-16 in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district

P. Sujatha Varma March 19, 2022 15:28 IST

TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The Telugu Desam Party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to take up construction of an underpass on National Highway-16 at Veleru crossing of Bapulapadu mandal in Krishna district. In a letter addressed to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, Mr. Naidu welcomed the initiative taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to resolve the traffic problem at Hanuman Junction in Bapulapadu mandal by constructing a bypass road. He said the NH-16 was a lifeline for the coastal Andhra connecting two ends of the State and beyond and despite the construction of bypass road the traffic problem continued near Veleru crossing. On the one side of the highway, there was a temple and a church on the other side. The location of a Zilla Parishad High School in the vicinity added to the traffic problem and residents of Veleru, Remalle, Singannagudem, Mallavalli, Kotha Mallavalli, Vattigudipadu and Anantasagaram villages were finding it difficult to access the NH-16, he pointed out. Mr. Naidu requested the Union Minister to sanction an underpass at the Veleru crossing to facilitate easy access to NH-16 for residents of Bapulapadu and Agiripalli mandals in Krishna district. Mr. Naidu took up the issue with the Centre following a representation made to him by members of the Hanuman Junction Journalists Welfare Society.



