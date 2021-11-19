Naidu slams State on rising prices

TDP legislators led by their president N. Chandrababu Naidu reaching the Assembly in a procession on November 18, 2021.

VIJAYAWADA

19 November 2021 07:23 IST

‘People at receiving end due to YSRCP’s misrule’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and the party MLAs and MLCs took out a protest rally to the Assembly on Thursday, raising slogans against “anti-people policies” of the YSRCP government.

In the morning, the Opposition leaders assembled at Venkatapalem and paid tributes to the party founder, N.T. Rama Rao, by garlanding his statue.

Mr. Naidu said the people of the State were at the receiving end because of the YSRCP’s “misrule.”

Advertising

Advertising

“We pay highest charges in the country for petrol in diesel, and for power. The common man is overburdened with municipal taxes, including the latest cess on garbage collection,” Mr. Naidu said, expressing concern over the “falling living standards of the people of the State.”

He said the TDP would continue its fight and bring the government to its knees on the price rise issue.

Mr. Naidu later led the protest rally that entered the Assembly premises amidst slogans demanding rollback of fuel price hike and immediate steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities.