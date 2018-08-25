Naidu releases stamps on tourist destinations

Officials of the Tourism Department officials got a pat from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Impressed with the manner in which the tourism wing used the Department of Posts’ ‘My Stamp’ scheme to promote 12 prime tourist destinations across the 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Naidu said this would help popularise the State among both domestic and international tourists.

The Chief Minister released the stamp at his office and appreciated the Department of Posts for becoming an active partner of the State tourism drive.

The places being promoted through stamps include Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Brahmaramba Sametha Mallikarjun Swamivari Devasthanam in Srisailam, the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, the Girijan museum of Araku, Gandikota rock valley in Kadapa, Ramakrishna beach in Visakhapatnam, Chandragiri Fort in Chittoor, Pavithra Sangamam in Amavati (Ibrahimpatnam), Papikondalu in Rajamahendravaram, Borra Caves in Araku, Pulicat Lake in Nellore and Gnana Buddha in Amaravathi.

Mr. Naidu also released ‘Andhra Pradesh Journeys’, a magazine brought out by the Tourist Department.