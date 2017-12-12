Naidu, Jagan should make way for others: Chinta Mohan

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Tuesday said to achieve social justice, enshrined in the Constitution, the two communities (Kamma and Reddy), which have been dominating Andhra Pradesh politics for the last 60 years, should now pave the way for Dalits, OBCs and other sections to come to power.

Addressing the media at the Press Club, he said people of the State were disenchanted with both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.