Vijayawada

Naidu, Jagan should make way for others: Chinta Mohan

Former MP Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Former MP Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday.  

‘Other communities too should rule the State’

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Tuesday said to achieve social justice, enshrined in the Constitution, the two communities (Kamma and Reddy), which have been dominating Andhra Pradesh politics for the last 60 years, should now pave the way for Dalits, OBCs and other sections to come to power.

Addressing the media at the Press Club, he said people of the State were disenchanted with both Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 1:32:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/naidu-jagan-should-make-way-for-others-chinta-mohan/article21549624.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY