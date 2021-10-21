Naidu bats for ST status for Valmikis

The Telugu Desam Party has urged the Centre to include Valmikis/Boyas in Andhra Pradesh in the Scheduled Tribes list.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday requested the BJP government at the Centre to introduce a Bill in Parliament and recognise Valmikis/Boyas of Andhra Pradesh as STs.

He said the communities lived in plain areas of the State in abject poverty. In 2016, a team headed by Prof. Satyapal was constituted to carry out a comprehensive study on the status of Valmikis/Boyas, and after a year-long research, it was concluded that despite fulfilling the criteria required for their inclusion in the ST list, there was an inordinate delay in implementing it.

Recalling that several Commissions in the past had recommended their inclusion in the ST list, Mr. Naidu said in 1964, the State government issued orders declaring equal status to the communities living in both Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra region.

Finally in 1968, the communities were included in the ST list, but in July of 1977, the then government recognised only the Valmikis living in the Agency area as STs and this led to differences among the communities inhabiting the Eastern Ghats, North Eastern Andhra Pradesh and the Boyas scattered in different parts of the State. He pointed to the fact that their counterparts in the neighbouring Karnataka had ST status.

“My government in the past tried to solve this issue by passing a resolution in the Cabinet, the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council to this effect in 2017 and sending them for the approval of the Centre,” he said, adding that unfortunately, the proposal was still pending with it.

He said on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the Centre should fulfil this long-pending demand.