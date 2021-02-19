Nagalakshmi is new GVMC Commissioner

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 February 2021 08:37 IST

S. Nagalakshmi has assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Thursday.

Ms. Nagalakshmi said her priority would be improvement of sanitation, drinking water and streetlights. She held a meeting with GVMC officials and directed them to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming GVMC polls, Swachh Sarvekshan-2021 and COVID-19 vaccination.

