Vijayawada

Nadikudi-Srikalahasti line: Phase 1 to be completed soon

SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav inspecting the Guntur railway station on Wednesday.

SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav inspecting the Guntur railway station on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

Guntur station to be made world class

The first phase of the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line will be completed by the end of December, South Central Railway General Manager (GM)Vinod Kumar Yadav said here on Wednesday.

Mr. Yadav said that electrification of railway line up to Savalyapuram had been completed and works relating to laying of line from Srikalahasti would begin soon.

The Nadikudi-Srikalahasti line, once laid, would be a major game changer in the coastal region as it provides an alternative to the Howarah-Chennai railway line.

The GM inspected the railway station here and appreciated the efforts to maintain the station clean. The Guntur railway station would be developed as a world class station with additional waiting rooms. Two escalators would be constructed on Platform no 1. The platforms would be extended from platform 8.

DRM V.G. Bhooma was present

Printable version | Sep 6, 2018 5:35:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/nadikudi-srikalahasti-line-phase-1-to-be-completed-soon/article24878282.ece

© The Hindu

