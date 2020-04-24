Muslim elders in Guntur meet Collector

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said on Thursday that the district administration agreed to allow one Imam, one moazzin, and two workers into masjid in view of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday.
The Collector along with additional DGP Ujwal Tripathi, IGP J. Prabhakara Rao and SPs PHD Ramakrishna and Ch. Vijaya Rao convened a meeting with Muslim religious elders and said that all the religious elders conducting prayers in mosques should quarantine themselves.
He also said that in view of lockdown, dry fruits boxes would be sent to homes in the red zone areas and asked all the people to stay indoors.
