Mumbai gang smuggling clams in Krishna busted

Krishna police on Thursday busted a Mumbai-based gang that was reportedly smuggling a large quantity of ark clams, collected in and around the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary, near the Puligadda aquaduct in Krishna district.

The police team led by Avanigadda Circle Inspector B.V. Ravikumar seized nearly three tons of ark clams that were collected from the sanctuary and surrounding areas with the help of locals. The clams, packed in gunny bags, were meant to be sent to Mumbai.

“Krishna district-based kingpin, Koppanathi Lankeswara Rao, and his four Mumbai-based smugglers were caught while preparing to transport the clams on Thursday. The two Mumbai-based vehicles and three tons of ark clams have been seized and handed over to the forest authorities for further investigation”, Mr. Ravi Kumar told The Hindu.

“We have traced links of the smugglers who operate the trade from Nellore and Mumbai and an investigation is on,” Mr. Ravi Kumar said.

It was a two-year investigation that was launched by then Krishna District Superintendent of Police Sarvasresth Tripathy to crack the whip on illegal collections and smuggling of the ark clams.

Nexus alleged

However, police were unable to track the smuggling activity till now, with rumours doing the rounds that some staffers of the Avanigadda Forest Range were actively involved in the illegal trade. The forest range staff have been under the scanner for their reported links to the racket in the Krishna Wildlife Sanctuary since early 2018. Meanwhile, Avanigadda Forest Ranger Ms. Bhavani and District Forest Officer (Territorial) M. Ramachandra Rao are investigating the source from where the clams were being collected to register cases under the Forest and Wildlife Acts respectively.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Bhavani told that the seized vehicles, clams and the accused were in their custody by Thursday night. Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Thursday convened a special meeting, directing officials of the forests, fisheries, revenue, and police departments to prevent the thriving trade and smuggling of the clams from Krishna district.