MUDA limits extended to 242 villages

VIJAYAWADA

08 June 2020 22:59 IST

The State government on Monday issued orders extending the area of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to 2,503.12 sq km, in 242 villages located in 12 mandals in Krishna district.

Villages in Machilipatnam municipal corporation, Pedana, Guduru, Gudlavalleru, Bantumilli, Kruthivennu, Mudinepalli, Kalidindi, Mandavalli, Kaikaluru, Avanigadda. Koduru and Nagayalanka were brought under MUDA limits.

Following the request made by MUDA vice-chairman to include 242 villages for comprehensive development of the region, government has issued GO No.145, said the officials.

