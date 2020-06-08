MUDA limits extended to 242 villages

The State government on Monday issued orders extending the area of Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to 2,503.12 sq km, in 242 villages located in 12 mandals in Krishna district.
Villages in Machilipatnam municipal corporation, Pedana, Guduru, Gudlavalleru, Bantumilli, Kruthivennu, Mudinepalli, Kalidindi, Mandavalli, Kaikaluru, Avanigadda. Koduru and Nagayalanka were brought under MUDA limits.
Following the request made by MUDA vice-chairman to include 242 villages for comprehensive development of the region, government has issued GO No.145, said the officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.