MPEDA to celebrate golden jubilee in Vijayawada today

Focus will be on diversified aquaculture, say officials

Focus will be on diversified aquaculture, say officials

The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), established in 1972, is organising the golden Jubilee celebrations from Tuesday.

MPEDA Chairman K. N. Raghavan will launch the celebrations in Vijayawada. National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) Chief Executive Suvarna Chandrappagari, Commissioner of Fisheries K. Kanna Babu, MPEDA secretary K. S. Pradeep, farmers and other stakeholders will participate in the programme.

Dr. Raghavan will explain the steps being taken by the MPEDA on the promotion of diversified aquaculture in India and steps being taken to develop Seabass and Mud Crab culture in the country and the initiatives to raise Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT), said golden jubilee celebrations all India coordinator Dr. S. Kandan.

The MPEDA, Fisheries and the NFDB officials will elucidate on the schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments for aquaculture farmers in the State.

“Andhra Pradesh is giving major contribution to the MPEDA on exporting marine products to the U.S., Europe, Middle East and other countries. We want to increase the production and the exports from the State,” said an MPEDA officer.

The MPEDA chairman is likely to interact with aquaculture farmers, exporters and other stakeholders during his maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh, the MPEDA officials said on Monday.