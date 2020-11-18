MP wants breeding centre for Ongole cattle

He writes to Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Secretary

Narsaraopet Member of Parliament Lavu Krishnadevarayulu has urged the Centre to expedite the process for establishing a breeding and development centre for Ongole cattle on the premises of the Young Bull Rearing Centre at Nakerikallu.

In a letter addressed to Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department Secretary Atul Chaturvedi, the MP urged the Centre to establish a breeding centre which could utilise the breeding technology being shared by Brazil and improve the dairy productivity of farmers, particularly those from economic weaker sections and help India diversify its agricultural export basket.

At present, the MP said, the Young Bull Rearing Centre is functioning under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh Livestock Development Agency, with the assistance of the National Project for Cattle and Buffaloes. The centre, spreading over 500 acres, is now limited in its functioning due to paucity of funds.

GI tag

Ongole cattle is a native breed of Andhra Pradesh and the process for obtaining GI tag for it has been initiated.

Reminding that former Ongole MP Y.V. Subba Reddy had sought measures for conservation of Ongole Bull in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Krishnadevarayulu said the milk of Ongole cattle contained A2 casein protein which could prevent heart disease and boosts brain power.