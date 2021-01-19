Vijayawada

MP launches ‘Saksham’ campaign in Guntur

Member of Parliament Narsaraopet Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu speaks at Saksham-2021 organised at HPCL regional office in Tadepalli on Monday. State level coordinator of oil industry JM Naik is also seen in the picture. | Photo Credit: Vijaya Kumar T
Staff Reporter GUNTUR 19 January 2021 09:24 IST
Updated: 19 January 2021 09:24 IST

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu said e-vehicles running on renewable fuels are the future and hoped that the people would embrace more such eco-friendly automobile technologies in future.

Mr. Srikrishnadevarayulu was speaking at the launch of ‘Saksham’ 2021 (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav 2021) at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited in Tadepalli on Monday. ‘Saksham’ is a campaign organised by Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to sensitize the masses about conservation and efficient use of petroleum products which will lead towards better health and environment. The campaign, started on January 16, will go on till February 15.

