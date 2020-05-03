MP booked for defying lockdown

The Two Town Police on Saturday registered a case against Member of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and 13 other TDP leaders on the charge of violating lockdown norms.
Mr. Srinivas, along with the party workers, distributed essential items at Gujjari Yellarao Vegetable Market, under the 47th division in the city on May Day, allegedly ignoring the the COVID-19 protocol.
Former A.P. Police Housing Corporation chairman Nagul Meera and party activists N. Rama Rao, K. Malleswara Rao, P. Lokesh, G. Konda, D. Saidulu, K. Sambaiah, V. Ramana, Ch. Lakshmana Rao, and M. Bhaskar were among those booked, the police said.
Cases were registered under the National Disaster Management and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.