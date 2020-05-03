Vijayawada

MP booked for defying lockdown

Kesineni Srinivas, 13 TDP leaders had distributed essentials allegedly ignoring protocol

The Two Town Police on Saturday registered a case against Member of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and 13 other TDP leaders on the charge of violating lockdown norms.

Mr. Srinivas, along with the party workers, distributed essential items at Gujjari Yellarao Vegetable Market, under the 47th division in the city on May Day, allegedly ignoring the the COVID-19 protocol.

Former A.P. Police Housing Corporation chairman Nagul Meera and party activists N. Rama Rao, K. Malleswara Rao, P. Lokesh, G. Konda, D. Saidulu, K. Sambaiah, V. Ramana, Ch. Lakshmana Rao, and M. Bhaskar were among those booked, the police said.

Cases were registered under the National Disaster Management and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police added.

